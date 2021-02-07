Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Is Bruce Bennett another one of Harry Hartman’s alter egos? With all those obnoxious conservatives writing for the Times: the racist and xenophobe Susan Stamper-Brown, the archconservative, misogynist, liberal/socialist hater Greg Maresca, the lamebrain Bud Nason, the cocky, white privileged Michael Reagan, the buffoon and half-baked Cal Thomas, and now Bruce Bennett the total sum of them all thrown into the mix, the Times opinion page has gone from being politically the most bizarre and creepy to most extreme and creepy. Does Harry Hartman really want us to take that glimpse into his dark, twisted soul? — We’ll need light! Where is the light?
