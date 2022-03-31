Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The current events taking place in Ukraine are heartbreaking; Russia’s invasion has caused many deaths, refugees, and disasters. There are ways to help the unfortunate Ukrainian people persevere through this seemingly impossible tragedy. America has already made great efforts to assist in the crisis, but there are many ways individuals can help also.
The most common way Americans are helping is by donating money. A series of reporters from The Washington Post share, “Project Hope’s emergency teams in Europe are sending medical supplies and standing by to provide health screening and care for refugees.” The same medical supplies we take for granted here in the United States are making life-changing differences in Ukraine. GlobalGiving is currently working towards their seven million dollar goal to provide food, water, and shelter to refugees. A small donation you make today could be the reason someone gets a meal tomorrow.
If you are concerned about where your money is going, you may favor organizations specifically created for children in Ukraine shared by The Guardian’s Matthew Cantor. No child deserves to see daunting corpse around them, hear the bombing outside of their formerly friendly neighborhood, and feel the touch of their father one last time as they hug goodbye. Save the Children created a “Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund” with the purpose of giving children food, hygiene kits, and funding. United Way Worldwide is providing infant supplies to the families in need. Voices of Children provides different forms of therapy for children in Ukraine, and they are currently helping children and their families safely evacuate. Donating a few dollars for baby formula instead of purchasing your morning Starbucks, will save lives.
If you are worried your contributions will be helpless to the chaos in Ukraine, Kate Gibson from CBS News provides descriptions of organizations helping the refugees in Poland. Over two million refugees have been forced to flee Ukraine and are arriving in Poland devastated and hopeless. The World Food Programme has recently deployed 400 tons of food to the border and plans to continue with funding. Similarly, World Central Kitchen is feeding hungry Ukrainian refugees at the Polish border.
As you fall asleep tonight, with a soft pillow under your head and a warm blanket over your body, consider helping those in Ukraine who are currently without basic needs and comfort. Research the organizations listed above and donate today!
Haley Andrus,
East Berlin
