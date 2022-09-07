Definition of hypocrisy

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The House of Representatives Minority Leader, Republican Kevin McCarthy, said the president “has chosen to divide, demean and disparage his fellow Americans. Why? Simply because they disagree with his policies. That is not leadership.”
I thought, finally, he’s speaking out about former president Trump, who calls people names, ridicules them, implies treason and other crimes — but no, he was speaking about President Biden.
Some Republicans just do not understand the meaning of the word “hypocrisy.”
