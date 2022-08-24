10 over there, 27 over here
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Burlington Liar’s Club was founded in 1929. Annually, this organization hands out an award to the person who sends in the biggest tall tale “whopper.” There has been an exciting range of winners: 1960 “My sister was so thin that she used a cheerio for a hula hoop.”; 1995 “The corn we ate last night was so dry and old that we noticed one of the ears had a hearing aid.”; 1937 “My wife is so lazy that she feeds the chickens pop corn so that when she fries my breakfast eggs, the eggs turn over on their own.”; 1960 “A former Marine recalls that while in Okinawa he found a saccharine swallow that sang so sweetly that all of the diabetics on the island had to wear ear muffs.” There was also the sea captain who thought he spotted an island out in the middle of the ocean only to realize that it was a three-mile long whale. And then the police officer who wrote in that he simply could not tell a lie. The winning “fibs” total about 92.
So we can lie, and lie and lie some more, protected by the U.S. Constitution (the Bill of Rights numbered 10), says a retired Harvard Law Professor Emeritus who also claims we can only lie up to a certain point or be willing to pay the consequences. The pivotal turn is when the lie becomes such a “disparagement,” a “defamation” or a “harassment,” which may prove to be above and beyond the bounds of human decency.
In recent years, the 9th Commandment (of all the 10) has been a bewilderment. One questions why did our founding fathers not attempt to synchronize “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor etc.” with our First Amendment? Also, why did they not “interlace” the 6th Commandment with the 2nd Amendment? We currently have 27 Amendments to the U.S. Constitution over here and 10 Commandments permanently over there. No doubt the Founding Fathers had keen intellect and capacity. Thus one can resolve that the conditions, circumstances and moods of the late 1700’s were much different from how judgmental we tend to be today.
Have frequently pondered whether a Pennsylvania chapter of the Burlington Liar’s Club would prosper here in nearby Aspers. Perhaps we all can be a little more playfully solemn with the 10 over there and the 27 over here.
John Longanecker,
Aspers
