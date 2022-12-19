Defends Griner
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I found the Opinion page of the December 13 Gettysburg Times particularly tough to take. In one essay, syndicated columnist Michael Reagan declared that the life of a white, male ex-Marine is more valuable than the life of a black, lesbian WNBA star. What gives Michael Reagan the right to make that determination? Brittney Griner is an American citizen who was wrongfully imprisoned. We should celebrate her return, not declare her less valuable than other unfairly held Americans. Vladimir Putin understands that he can pit us against each other by freeing a black lesbian while refusing to free a former U.S. Marine. Michael Reagan reveals his racist and anti-gay biases and plays right into Putin’s hand. And then there is the latest of Mr. Nason’s rambling, disconnected pieces which invariably claim that the Constitution supports his opinions without actually ever connecting that document to those opinions. In “The Constitution . . .and Christmas,” he picks on teachers, implying that teachers are incapable of or unwilling to answer a simple question like, “why it was called Christmas.” I think most teachers are caring, hard-working individuals. I am quite certain any teacher at any level would have little difficulty answering the question posed by Mr. Nason. Teachers work hard to encourage inquiry, engage their students and teach both basic and complex skills. They try desperately to meet the needs of every one of their students. They strive to treat all children with respect, a respect the public does not always return. They believe in the dignity of each individual child. Dignity and respect for all people. At some level, isn’t that the answer to Mr. Nason’s question about what Christmas is all about and how Christian teaching is reflected in the founding documents? Aren’t dignity and respect for all people integral parts of what both Jesus and the founding documents demand of us? If Mr. Nason wants to write about the Constitution and Christmas that’s fine. But teachers are the ones who are forced to walk that line between freedoms of speech and religion punctuated by the constant barrage of criticism from citizens who tell them what they can and cannot say about religion, history, racism, sexual identity and a host of other topics. I really wish Mr Nason would pick on someone other than teachers, perhaps someone like Michael Reagan who could learn something about universal dignity and respect.
Terry Mobley,
New Oxford
