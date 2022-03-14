Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Nationwide and locally, there's a movement about a 'nefarious' scheme of teachers teaching their students to 'hate America' in various forms. The solution seems to be for the curriculum to posted online.
I graduated in 1975 and do not have any children in the Adams County school system. That said, my parents kept track of what I was being taught by helping me with my homework. If parents want to know what is being taught, then look at the homework.
If you don't understand the lesson, then please tell me how parents are going to determine 'unacceptable' curriculum.
Also, I would wager that some of these teachers are the exact same teachers that taught the parents. What has caused you (parents) to suddenly mistrust the same person that taught you?
Mike Mathis,
Fairfield
