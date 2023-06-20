Only facts matter

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The rhetoric and untruths regarding former President Trump’s most recent indictment from Trump loyalists and apologists like Rep. Jim Jordan, Kevin McCarthy and many others may be politically expedient and may strengthen their bond with the fanatical MAGA wing of the Republican party but will have no sway in a court of law where the only thing allowed is fact, truth, and evidence.
