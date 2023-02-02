Re: how did we get here?
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In response to Jeff Fertich’s letter regarding “how did we get here?”. He discusses the license plate reader and talking about the device raising revenue for the country, questioning the quota needed to justify the cost. I also see that Mr. Fertile lives in Aspers. I live in New Oxford but my grandchildren attend sporting events in Fairfield, so making the community safer by finding ways to slow vehicles down is more than just creating revenue for the county. This device will help the police identify areas of concern, enabling the police to target and protect areas of concern based on feedback from the device records. This can be a valuable tool, especially because the police cannot be everywhere at one time. I do not believe for one minute the scanning device was meant to be a revenue creating instrument. There is a lot of traffic that travels through Fairfield increasing with activity generated by Ski Liberty, especially people who are not from the area. This is a positive investment and show be viewed as such.
Penny Dunn,
New Oxford
