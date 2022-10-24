Wants role models

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I certainly hope during the next cycle of Gettysburg school board elections voters elect adults who are role models for our students. Instead, residents are stuck with three school members who can’t even manage to do their homework. Morris, Davis, and Smyers all had excuses as to why they did not read the Future Ready Comprehensive Plan that had been on the district website since early September. They then criticized the plan, including the part where teachers and parents work together for the health and well-being of our Gettysburg students.
Taxpayers and students deserve board members who care about the future of the district, and care about doing the job entrusted to them.
