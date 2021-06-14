Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Another poorly written, incoherent column by Bruce Bennett appeared on June 11 in the Gettysburg Times. It was hard to follow his ramblings. However, I am sure he attacked the Lutherans, saying they parade “with sexual deviates, practically worshipping them .” He also seemed to be trying to make a point that “silence in the face of evil is evil itself.” Therefore, I want to say that not only do I stand with the Lutherans and anyone else who realizes that love is love, I applaud them too for their convictions, for standing up to people such as Mr. Bennett who says “LBGTQ is evil disguised as love.” Nor will I be cowed by someone who says, “Thank God and the Founding Fathers for the Second Amendment, it may be our only way out of this evil stew created by America hating Democrats”[sic]. Guns need to be kept out of the hands of people such as Mr. Bennett, as well as the pen.
