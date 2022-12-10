Book banning redux
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Having written considerably concerning this controversial topic earlier this year for the Times, I remain entirely unapologetic with respect to my withering criticism leveled at the entire book banning cabal and its misguided proponents. Therefore, I very much appreciated the acerbic commentary of Ms. Sharon Birch above the fold (Nov. 10 Times edition) in which, for all the right reasons, she summarily renounced this now-contentious issue which has recently and regrettably impacted local school boards (Gettysburg and Littlestown).
The “Book Banning Club of America” contends that the targeted removal of certain titles from public school libraries, having been perceived by some to harbor “unsavory” content, is a necessary and worthwhile endeavor. I beg your pardon. I would speculate that the advocates of such ill-conceived protests are those parents who are more than likely projecting their own emotional insecurity on their children. And as for those students thought to warrant “protection” from library works condemned for harboring alleged “pornographic filth” are the very same kids who have been appreciative of unfettered access to social media for their entire educational experience (1997).
At the very core of scholastic education, classrooms and libraries must remain inviolate from both political theatre and regressive mindset. I would submit that the primary reason why most public school students attend school at all is to seek out the truth and learn as much as possible about the world around them, regardless of it being bitter, bittersweet or not unexpectedly sour, but far more importantly to learn as much about themselves as possible in the process.
As we have come to vigorously debate contemporary educational and social challenges, but to also respect disparate opinions regarding the same, if most of us could possibly agree on a singular truth, from the ancient Greeks (450 BC) to computer technology operating at the speed of light (2022), it would hopefully be that “information is power.”
Rick Jones,
Hanover
