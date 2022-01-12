Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As PA legislative maps are redrawn, I must take exception to the exclusion of Straban Township from the District Representing the Gettysburg Area, District 91. Straban Township -- immediately adjacent to Gettysburg Borough -- is the primary site for educational, retail, municipal, and ag/industrial activities in the Gettysburg Area, including: shopping centers, fast food, hotels, office park, health center, high school, prison, bulk ag commodity plant, natural gas power plant, emergency management center, etc. Straban is also the site of much suburban residential development -- all within the Gettysburg Area School District. Straban must be included in District 91.
