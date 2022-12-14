Captain, hair-splitting, purgatory
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
“Don’t talk to me about icebergs” was the stern, holier-than-thou reply the captain of the Titanic provided to several inquiring passengers just prior to the Titanic’s maiden voyage. Some in literary circles might call the above a “Tom Swiftie,” an extended pun, noble in content with no harm intended. My wish is that some of your readers might consider the “Tom Swiftie” above as a prelude to a larger concept. For example, back in the spring of 1970 while listening to a lecture, it was my impulse to write down as many as possible the “probes” offered by the speaker. One prod was this: “In order for poverty to exist, it must be surrounded by wealth; three billionaires stranded in the North Atlantic on a life raft is an example of hardship.” Wondering how the lecturer would have responded to this: “Do you mean, sir, that poverty simply cannot exist if it is not surrounded by wealth?” For me it is no fun at all to attempt to “split hairs” particularly when one side of the hair reflects poverty, and the other side of the hair imitates hardship.
Are the 60+ Americans currently being detained in foreign countries enduring severe hardship? And how many of them already are in “penal” institutions being subject to forced slave labor? Is this worldly predicament just something else that the liberal press should once again pin and blame on President Trump?
There are three books written by and about Walter J. Ciszek, S.J. Father Ciszek was a Jesuit Priest who was arrested in Poland for being accused of being a Vatican spy back in the early 1940s. He would spend 23 years in the Russian Gulog. The three books are: “He Leadeth Me,” “Surrender,” and “With God in Russia,” all three co-authored with and by the subject. Father Ciszek was born and raised in the coal regions of Pennsylvania, which might make it easier for many of us to relate. If nothing more the three books, at least for me, whole or in part, allow for a conscientious individual to effectively distinguish between hardship and poverty. Chapter seven from the “He Leadeth Me” is entitled: Four Years of Purgatory.
John Longanecker,
Aspers
