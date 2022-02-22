Doesn’t like headline
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Our recent press release requires one correction, Gettysburg for Gun Sense has never been an “anti-gun group” as in the title appearing over our release stated, “Anti-gun group gathering to read book.” We are indeed Anti-gun Violence, but not anti-gun, and not anti-gun owner. Our mission statement is clear: “Gettysburg for Gun Sense--Preventing gun violence through education and gun regulation consistent with the rights of responsible gun owners.” We particularly honor our typical Adams County hunters, who are responsible gun owners and gun users who practice safe gun storage. Sadly, even in relatively safe Adams County, our work is needed, especially for gun suicide prevention. In 2021, in addition to three gun homicides, Adams County suffered 14 suicides, and 11 of the 14 were gun suicides. All are welcome on Feb. 17, at 11:30 a.m. in the seminary’s Valentine Hall, Room 313, where masks are required, as we begin the study of “Common Ground: Talking About Gun Violence in America.”
Judy Young,
convener of Gettysburg for Gun Sense
Gettysburg
