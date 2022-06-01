A response to Lilley
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The issue has reared its ugly head again, except that this time there is no hiding behind the contention that the local YWCA “must abide by” the policy decisions of the national YWCA. (I reference here a 1992 letter to a local church by then YWCA executive director Carroll M. Davenport about the local Y’s abortion policy.)
Now we are told our local YWCA is clearly on board supporting abortion. “The YWCA Gettysburg and Adams County joins with the YWCA USA in asking for and encouraging your support for the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021 (S.4132).” Here I reference the column written by Nancy Lilley and published in the May 21 issue of the Gettysburg Times.
Let me assert at the outset that I am not out to engage personally with Ms. Lilley. Nancy Lilley taught English at Gettysburg High School to our sons, now 45 and 46. She is remembered fondly by many students as a great teacher and advocate, but good and sincere people make wrong and illogical arguments.
First of all, I did take up Ms. Lilley’s challenge to read the full text of S. 4132. This act calls on the legalizing abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy for any reason whatsoever.
Regarding Ms. Lilley’s contention that “the people of our community and across the country deserve the power and freedom to make their own personal reproductive health care decisions,” I couldn’t agree more. But abortion is not health care. We know from science that a fertilized egg is ALIVE, HUMAN, and an integral ORGANISM. We know all the powers of a human are latent within it and are in the process of development. To repeat, the fertilized egg is a HUMAN BEING deserving of respect and protection.
In addition, Ms. Lilley and the writers of the Women’s Health Protection Act maintain that “Restrictions to abortion access also result in limiting access to basic well-women services: contraceptives, screenings for cervical cancer, and sexually transmitted infection testing.” That’s a slippery slope argument that simply doesn’t follow unless it is assumed that without abortion clinics like Planned Parenthood, women will be left bereft of all other healthcare. You don’t need an abortion clinic to get routine healthcare.
Let me just reassert this: an unborn baby is alive and a separate person, with a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Helen Fritz Hornbake,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.