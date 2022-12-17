Dislikes trail plan
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I read with interest the recent article regarding a proposed walking/biking trail that would connect Gettysburg Borough to the site of the new Adams County Historical Society. After a capital campaign lasting several years and an 18-month construction project, I was surprised that only now have discussions began regarding how to connect pedestrian and/or biking traffic from the borough to the site that lies two-tenths of a mile beyond the borough’s sidewalks on Carlisle Street/Route 34. The proposed plan would have the walking/biking trail located on the west side of Route 34, requiring a crosswalk to the east side to connect to the new facility. A crosswalk on Route 34 would present a potentially very dangerous situation. If an extension is to be constructed from Carlisle Street it should remain on the same side of the road as the new facility.
As a walking/biking trail connecting the borough to the Gettysburg High School already exists on Route 15 it would seem to be a safer and more cost-efficient plan to extend a connecting trail through the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resource Center to the Historical Society site rather than requiring an unnecessary traffic hazard on Route 34.
Hopefully those involved in the planning process will reconsider the proposed Carlisle Street/Route 34 connector.
Mike Strong,
Gettysburg
