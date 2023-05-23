Hospital did great job

I recently flew from Florida to be with a very close friend who was hospitalized there. She & I met many years ago in nursing school & both worked in various fields as RN’s. Her family & I were at her bedside every day. I failed to record the names of her nurses & aides, but I wish to acknowledge the excellent care she received! A heartfelt “thank you” to the staff of 2A.
