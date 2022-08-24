Qually is qualified
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Nov. 8 elections provide us with a clear choice for the future of our democracy. On one hand, we can support the proven lies about the 2020 election constantly repeated by its whining loser and his party’s leadership. On the other hand, we can cast our ballots for someone experienced in local government issues who works effectively across the aisle. Someone who can help deliver to our area, such important needs like desperate help for those suffering from substance abuse and improved internet service.
Only one candidate for state representative has the varied experience of business owner, county auditor, borough council member and Adams County commissioner. Only one candidate has been able to pass crucial legislation with his coworkers on the “other side,” bringing the Mercy House, the region’s first substance abuse recovery center, to our area and leading the charge to improve broadband in our county. Only one candidate has not accepted the economic assistance of corporate lobbyists. I most certainly will vote for this candidate: Marty Qually!
Susan Thompson,
Gettysburg
