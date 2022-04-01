Attack on Ukranian culture
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In the United States we can adore our art and the museums that celebrate art, without the impact of war ever crossing our mind. As bombings, raids, and the onslaught continue in every part of Ukraine, art museums are not free from the terror.
Odessa Fine Arts Museum was originally founded by Catherine the Great in the late 1700s. The museum, made of 19th Century architecture, is a Neo-Baroque style Opera House. In an interview with BBC News, Oleksandra Kovalchuk, director of the museum discusses her decision to flee to Bulgaria with her son saying, “I feel like a traitor…I have let down my staff. Of course I feel guilty about it. Odessa Fine Arts Museum has been a child to me for many years, so it was basically a decision about which child you want to abandon and I decided I’m obliged to take care of my little son.” This difficult decision has left the museum vulnerable for attack.
The Museum of local history in Ivankiv has already been burned down in the Russian raids. The museum possessed 25 paintings by Maria Prymachenko. She used bright, bold colors that led Picasso to describe her as an “artistic miracle.” During the attack, a few works were saved by a local man who ran in while the building was burning, but only about 10 large works were saved.
The war on Ukraine requires any support we can provide, but the museums and historical sites are being destroyed before protection can be offered. Since 2001, the United States has spent more than $1.7 million to support cultural preservation projects in Ukraine. We need the support of other countries to provide specific funding to put measures in place for safe transport of large works out of the country. Ukrainians have begun to sleep with famous artworks under their beds or stashed in bunkers, because that is the only thing to do. Art preservation has always come second to saving lives as it should, but we must remember that the country is not just facing an attack on Ukraine, but an attack on their very culture.
Rebekah Gerringer,
East Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.