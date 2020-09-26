Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Whomever stole our Biden/Harris sign from our lawn on West York Street in Biglerville will not change my vote on November 3, 2020. Now I will make a larger donation to the Democratic party to get a bigger sign. I will also report the crime to local authorities and install a security camera so if you choose to steal on my property you will be arrested and fined. This letter to the editor informs the public that supporters of our current president are criminals. And please no replies or comments on my assumption that my sign was stolen by anyone but a Trump supporter because my neighbors Trump/Pence sign is still in his yard.
