Jim Hale’s delightful “Reporter’s Notebook” entry for Jan. 29 reminded me of my four years living in South Bend, Indiana, while in grad school at Notre Dame. Having grown up in Georgia, my wife and I had no idea what we were getting into. We had never heard of “lake effect” snow! After I accepted the university’s generous fellowship, the director of graduate studies in the English department welcomed me by saying “I hope you like snow”! It was the first mention of South Bend’s largest local product. Boy, did we have some snow! Not measured in inches, but feet.
