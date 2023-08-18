Disappointed in GASD Board
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The GASD school board is to decide whether to renew the contract of Boys’ Tennis Coach Sasha Yates at its next meeting. Some board members, led by Michelle Smyers, aim to remove Yates simply because of her transgender identity—though they choose to obfuscate this easily-inferred point despite their recent history of anti-transgender activism on the Board. This campaign runs in contrast to support for her extension by school administrators and her players. Employment discrimination against individuals based on gender identity is prohibited under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, this coverage having been confirmed by the 2020 Supreme Court case Bostock v Clayton County. As an Adams County taxpayer, I do not wish to fund the defense of the School District against a civil rights lawsuit, which I am sure an organization such as the ACLU would be happy to pursue; as an Adams County native, I do not wish to bear the shame of being from a town which put political posturing over common sense and the best interest of its residents. I am hopeful that the Board will vote to renew Coach Yates’ contract in concurrence with the views of Gettysburg Area High School and of its current and former students.
I would like to add my disappointment in the response of members of the board to email complaints regarding this issue sent by community members, in which the impassioned tone of the complaints was scolded. The right of citizens to be angry at their elected officials is one of the most fundamental in a democracy; to claim that emotional conviction in political conversation is in any way unbecoming represents an arrogant and fundamentally anti-democratic attitude from our School Board which only serves to make our representatives unaccountable. Our democracy can only survive if its citizens are passionate about it—to deride such passion as overly-emotional or demagogic strangles it.
Ben Fischer,
Gettysburg
