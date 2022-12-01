‘Truth’ over facts
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Climate alarmists point to the 1995 report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as proof that climate change induced by humans has occurred. However, the original draft document did not say this. The policymaker’s summary, which became the take home message for politicians, altered the conclusions of scientists. Dr. Frederick Seitz, former head of the United States Academy of Science wrote, “in more than 60 years as a member of the American scientific community, I have never witnessed a more disturbing corruption of the peer review process than the events that led to this IPCC report.”
Climate alarmists claim that 95% of scientists believe that global warming due to carbon emissions is happening. Shortly after the fabricated 1995 IPCC report, World Climate Review reported that a letter signed by the majority of the leading members of the American Meteorological Society warned about policies promoted by environmental pressure groups. The letter stated, “The policy initiatives derive from highly uncertain scientific theories. They are based on the unsupported assumption that catastrophic warming follows from the burning of fossil fuels and requires immediate action. We do not agree.” The hoax of severe climate change/global warming is being perpetrated by politicians, activists and flawed scientists.
The real science and associated data are either being ignored or modified to fit the political narrative. As recently as 2020, Steve Koonin, undersecretary for science in the Obama administration stated that the catastrophic predictions on climate change are based on computer models which he states are highly unreliable and have widely varying results. He further states that there are three maxims of this unsubstantiated theory. First, we can project what the climate will be 20, 40 or 100 years from now. Secondly, the planet is warming catastrophically due to human behaviors. Third, we can prevent this catastrophe by eliminating the burning of fossil fuels. Koonin asserts that all three of these suppositions are untrue. He states that the public gets its information on climate change from the media, not from scientific reports. Koonin says that he has read the scientific data and the actual data does not support the hysteria that the media and politicians are bellowing is happening. As one high level political proponent of the climate change hysteria stated, we prefer “truth” over facts.
Don Wilkinson,
East Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.