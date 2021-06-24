Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Many thanks to community organizer Blessing Shahid for her vision and tireless efforts to make last Saturday’s Juneteenth event happen. Particular thanks for bringing the superb band Veronica Underwood and Friends from Philadelphia to perform in the Rec Park amphitheater. Veronica Underwood and Friends consist of Ms. Woods on lead vocals, Stacey Harkum on saxophone, keyboard, and vocals, Charles Baldwin on bass, Arron Graves on keyboards, and Tracy Jones on drums. Ms. Shahid also joined the band on stage to sing a stirring solo. The concert was a highlight of the Juneteenth event, and, for me, the Juneteenth event was a highlight of the year. Many thanks!
(0) comments
