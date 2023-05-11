School board thoughts
As an observer of the outcomes of Upper Adams School District (UASD) budget meetings, the budget trends are alarming. The annual budget dollar increases should concern all Upper Adams taxpayers. The 2023/2024 budget proposal represents an increase of about 5.3% over the current approved budget and cumulative Board approved budget dollar increases of 24.7% since fiscal 2020. This trend of budget increases is unsustainable for most taxpayers.
The Board asked the Business Manager to prepare a tentative 2023/2024 budget with a 3% tax increase and expressed a goal of reducing the increase to 1.5% in the final budget. Data presented at the May 2, 2023 meeting predicted that the outcome of the current year budget will result in a reduction in budgeted expenditures and an increase in budgeted revenue. These positive changes should eliminate the need for any increase in taxes. To support the argument for their tax hike, the Board opined that overall tax increases over the past five years have been far less than the actual Act 1 maximum allowable. I am holding my applause for not being overtaxed.
While continuing to ask for additional personnel and other recurring costs, the Administration was silent on future budget plans to compensate (except for tax increases) for the loss of COVID stimulus funding. The loss of stimulus funds from the Obama/Rendell era led to catastrophic budget reductions at UASD and a significant reduction-in-force. Past is prologue and it takes only a little insight to see that the history lessons of “expiring stimulus” need some remedial attention.
The future is hard to predict but the May 2, 2023 meeting was long on predictions for budgets beyond 2023/2024. Today, no one can actually predict what future education funding will look like in Pennsylvania. In the here and now, many taxpayers in UASD are living paycheck-to-paycheck or on fixed incomes and can’t afford a tax increase. A “few dollars/month” (I don’t know anyone who pays school taxes monthly) can be back-breaking for some as they watch the District’s leadership receive “contractual” annual four figure pay increases and monetary performance awards that are of little benefit to students and families.
The District has enough of “our money” to hold the line on taxes. The Board should do just that and ask the Administration to prepare a remedial session on the results of the past stimulus debacle but, don’t hold your breath.
Remember, elections matter!
Chuck Stump,
Gettysburg
