Refutes Berg
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Mark Berg’s recent column on anti-Semitism contains a weak and misleading attempt to blame antisemitism exclusively on Republicans: a tweet mentioning West, issued before West’s Jew-hating rampage, that someone forgot to cancel right away (very unfortunate), and Trump’s blunt, but accurate warning, about American Jews being ambivalent about Israel’s existence. That warning is also heard from Jewish sources such as Jewish Broadcasting Service (JBS) and ADL. Per liberal Democrat, Alan Dershowitz, the antisemitism from the progressive/socialist left concerns him much more than from the extreme right, because of many more instances, individuals and venues, especially universities and colleges, than on extreme right. These instances include violence, intimidation and censorship against Jewish students and speakers.
Berg ignores the elephant in the room: nine areas at progressive UC Berkley designated as “Jew Free Zones” (their words), which are still allowed to exist (where is Biden’s A.G. Garland?); Jew-hater Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s blatant anti-Semitic comments “it’s all about the Benjamins” and her support of BDS, yet Pelosi allows Omar to remain on the Foreign Relations Committee!; Jew-hater Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s comments supporting BDS and against Israel’s existence, yet May 2021, Biden went to Michigan and praised her; Democrat Rep. AOC refuses to meet with her Jewish constituents regarding Israel; other Dem Congressmen/women of similar mindset are Betty McCollum (MN), Jamal Bowman (NY), Corrie Bush (MO), and Sens Warnock (GA) and Warren (MA), yet are totally silent against N.Korea (police state), China (slave labor/genicide of million Muslim Uighurs, COVID lockdown killed many in Shanghai burning building)**, Cuba and Venezuela (dictatorships), Iran (horrible on human rights especially women), etc.
**China Covid lockdown decreased demand is reason gas prices went down.
Per IHRA antisemitism definition accepted by both Trump and Biden State Depts: “claiming existence of State of Israel is a racist endeavor; and/or applying double standards by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation is anti-Semitic.”:
Trump moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem to satisfy an overwhelmingly approved 1995 Law that recognized Jerusalem as capital of Israel.
Yet almost no Democrat politician or writers call out by name per IHRA definition, the anti-Semites I noted above.
I support Congressional/Biden efforts to have a government-wide strategy to call out and fight anti-Semitism as noted in Berg’s column. December 2019 Trump issued an E/O depriving federal funds to college campuses allowing antisemitism. Biden should do same!
Barry Feinstein,
Littlestown
