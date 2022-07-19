Do your research
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Yet again a reader has used opinions from the American College of Pediatricians (ACP) to mislead people. The American College of Pediatricians is a 500-member group of health care professionals that advocate for conversion therapy, for forced pregnancy, and against LGBTQ+ adoption. It was founded in 2002, specifically to harm diverse families.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has 67,000 members and was found in 1935 to advocate for standardized, improved health care for all children and all families using evidence-based research. This is the professional organization families rely on for accurate, current, information in caring for their children.
It is no accident that the ACP misrepresents itself in order to forward their unscientific beliefs; readers should always investigate the source of information.
Kathleen Heidecker,
Gettysburg
