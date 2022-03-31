Disagrees with Hamm
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Richard Hamm in his Saturday article, “The Sky Is Falling” writes about a subject he apparently has not studied. That is the second coming of Christ and the tribulation period. He writes about the antichrist, the Rapture, the tribulation and the end of the world. He calls these theories, fairy tale illusions, delusions and errors.
The apostle Paul in writing to Timothy(I Timothy 4:1) warned him and us about people like him who in the last days would depart from the faith and give heed to deceiving spirits and doctrines of demons. The apostle Peter (2 Peter 2:1) also warns us about false teachers who will bring in destructive heresies and even deny the Lord.
Hamm says for over 180 years people have been warned about the Rapture (that is Jesus coming to take all believers since Pentecost to heaven to be with Him). The apostle Paul wrote about the Rapture in the first century in I Thessalonians 4:13-18 and I Corinthians 15:51-53. That is over 2000 years ago not 180.
All the signs for Jesus first coming in the Old Testament were all fulfilled exactly as prophesied. There is no reason not to expect the signs for the second coming to be any different. They too will be fulfilled to the letter. Just because it has not happened yet does not mean it won’t. It is all God’s timing.
We all need this side of the grave to settle the issue of where we will spend eternity. It is either in heaven with Jesus or in hell without Him. God is patient in giving people time to decide but his patience won’t last forever.
Mr. Hamm I would suggest you study Paul’s writings and the book of Revelation for understanding the last days and please in the future if you want to write about prophecy of which the Bible is 27%, please back up what you say with Scripture.
E. Mark Punchard Sr.,
Gettysburg
