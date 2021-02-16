Last evening as I watched the wrap up of the day's proceedings in the US Senate chamber, I was astounded to hear the "poetic" comments of the senator from Texas. Sen. Cruz called this reiteration of the atrocities that occurred at the Capital on Jan. 6 "full of sound and fury signifying nothing". To his credit, he did acknowledge Shakespeare, supposedly impressing his audience with his literary acumen.
