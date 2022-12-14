Decorating McSherrystown

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The McSherrystown Heritage Day Association hopes that as you drive on Main Street, that you enjoy the new “Welcome Banners,” designed by our president, Karen Bowling. Our beautiful snowflake Christmas lights are up and sparkling for the holidays too. A special thanks goes to Joe VonSas and Andy Alwine for installing both of these items for us.
We also want to thank the following businesses and clubs who have supported our efforts financially through the years as we beautify our town: Brothers Pizza, Choice Pharmacy, The Home Association of McSherrystown, Francis E. Klunk Electric, the Knights of Columbus #2551, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, The McSherrystown Knights, McSherrystown Moose Lodge #720, Murphy-Beck Funeral Home and Rosensteel Insurance. Thank you again, we couldn’t have done it without you. Happy holidays.
Karen, Jeff, Nicole, Tom, Mary, and Pat (Heritage Day Association officers),
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.