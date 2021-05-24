Editor, Gettysburg Times,
This morning’s sports page finally nudged me to do what I’ve been meaning to do for some time. My compliments to photographer Darryl Wheeler for consistently impressive sports photography. Today’s edition is but one good example. The track and field shots are excellent. A couple of weeks ago the Times printed a Wheeler photo of a softball player snagging a hit at the fence. Wheeler’s capturing that split-second of athletic excellence was almost as impressive as the event itself. As an amateur photographer since high school days—more than 50 years ago—I appreciate and admire the skill that Wheeler displays consistently. We are fortunate to have his keen eye behind the camera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.