Mourns the loss of eatery

We recently attended our usual weekly breakfast and heard the most disturbing news. Saunders Restaurant, Fairfield’s answer to “Cheers,” will be closing its doors for good this December. The friendly, hardworking family who has successfully run Saunders for the past 10 years are not the owners. At Saunders, everyone is always welcome, from the construction workers looking for a good meal and respite from the elements to families enjoying fellowship after church. If you are a frequent customer, the efficient waitress will ask if you want your usual order after automatically delivering your favorite beverage to your table before you even ask.
It seems like a shame that this type of business decision probably happens more frequently then we realize. I can’t help but wonder if the actual owners have ever even eaten at our beloved local spot. If not, they don’t know what they’re missing... a good, reasonably-priced meal served with the spirit of community and friendship. If Saunders does close its doors, the community will mourn the loss of our quaint home away from home.
Jean and Boyd Shomaker,
Fairfield
