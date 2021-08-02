I share Larry Altoff’s concern regarding changes planned for Baltimore Street. The Revitalization Plan says the reasons for narrowing the traffic lanes and creating bumpouts are to create safer sidewalks and to discourage truck traffic from traveling on Baltimore Street. The claim is that this will increase business opportunities along this historical street, connecting the commercial areas around the Square with those on Steinwehr Avenue. The sidewalks need upgrading, ADA standards need to be met, and better lighting is needed, but do we need to turn one of the more believable, authentic areas of town into a strip of outdoor dining, merchandise, and sandwich signs? Why make wider sidewalks and fill them up like on York Street? The current residential and lodging uses are compatible with the historical buildings. Why change that? Where will those residents go if replaced by businesses?
