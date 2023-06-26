Appreciates book sale help
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 26, 2023 @ 2:40 am
Appreciates book sale help
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On behalf of the Franklin County Friends of Legal Services, I want to thank everyone who contributed to the tremendous success of our 37th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale last month. The sale was a wonderful community event, and all the proceeds will go to provide legal help in civil cases for low-income families and individuals in our area.
The local businesses and offices that served as donation sites, the hundreds of people who donated thousands of books, and the volunteers who transported, sorted, priced, and sold them – all deserve our thanks and the thanks of the community. We are particularly grateful to F&M Trust, the law firm of DiLoreto, Cosentino, and Bolinger, M&T Bank, St. Thomas American Legion Post 612, and Mix 95.1 and Classic Rock 94.3 WQCM for their generous support as sponsors of the sale.
The dates for our 2024 sale have not yet been set, but please watch this publication or visit www.fcls.net for announcements regarding the book drive and the dates of the sale. In the meantime, if you have books to donate, or if you are interested in volunteering, please call us at 717-496-3364 or email legalservicesbooksale@gmail.com.
Sincerely,
Sue DeVos,
Franklin County Friends of Legal Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.