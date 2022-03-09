Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I hope that the residents of Gettysburg will speak up and stop the borough manager and the council who rubber stamps his every proposal, no matter how poorly thought out or unfriendly to local businesses. From the failed parking kiosks covered with garbage bags to the ill-conceived parklets to food trucks and drag shows on Lincoln Square to a high rise building in downtown Gettysburg to their latest idea to make public consumption of alcohol legal on borough streets. It seems Council does not have any member who really understands Gettysburg's unique and sacred place in this country. They seem to want to make Gettysburg look like Mardi Gras in New Orleans. And clearly they don't understand or care about what helps local businesses. Ask the owners how helpful the useless parklets were - no place to park and no one will stop. Look at the "parklet" in front of Nerd Herd: three wasted parking spaces for over a year when they are not even a restaurant and had a huge space right outside their door if they wanted tables and stools. And obviously they don't understand or care what food trucks do to local restaurant owners who own their buildings and pay property taxes and support their local communities. The trucks roll in and take the money tourists would have spent in local restaurants and they roll out again. And council thinks this is good? It's only good for the food truck owners who may not even reside in Adams County. And now they think Gettysburg should allow public alcohol consumption, even though our Police Chief has said repeatedly that it is an enforcement nightmare. They will say Carlisle did it. Gettysburg is NOT Carlisle nor is it any other borough or town in the world. Forget about how difficult it makes it to stop underage drinking or how hard it makes it for local restaurants to protect the integrity of their expensive liquor licenses or the beer cans and cups littering the streets because of course the borough can't even maintain the few trash cans we have now. What about what this would do to Gettysburg's image? Why not have vaping and tattoo carts roaming the streets? Or maybe a strip club on Lincoln Square?
Wake up neighbors. Let your council member know you don't want open alcohol consumption in this sacred place.
Peggy Rock,
Gettysburg
