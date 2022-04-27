Bickering over blame
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It is tiresome to read Barry Feinstein’s muddled attempts to predictably blame Palestinians for everything that happens in the Middle East and then throw Iran into the mix for good measure. He constantly refers to the Occupied West Bank as Judea and Samaria, as if several thousand years have not passed since Jewish people previously lived there.
Feinstein claims that “Palestinians were invented in 1964 in an effort to de-legitimize Israel,” completely ignoring the fact that Palestinians were the people who lived in what is now Israel, Gaza and the West Bank when Zionists mistakenly declared it “a land without a people” and violently moved in. Palestinians were Christians, Muslims and Jews who before 1947 lived peaceably in that land
Today, the world is well aware that Israel is keeping citizens of Gaza, as well as the Occupied West Bank, in a virtual prison, only rarely allowing them to seek medical help in Israel, shooting anyone who dares to pick up a stone, and imprisoning hundreds of children. I work closely with concerned Jewish friends in Israel who document these evils and demonstrate daily against their own government.
I see that Feinstein lauds Israel for offering new work permits for Gazans to work across the border in the jailer state. Could it be that Gazans are suffering a desperate economic crisis due to Israeli bans on imports and medical supplies, coupled with a ban on exports? Could it be that Israel has a labor shortage and is desperately in need of more workers?
Maybe it’s not a problem anymore, now that Israel is bringing in Ukrainian Jews. But if you’re Ukrainian and not Jewish, don’t even think of staying or getting a job. Not an option!
Yours sincerely,
Janet M. Powers,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.