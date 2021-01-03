Do you find yourself in situations where you are afraid to speak your beliefs? On social media platforms, Cancel Culture runs freely. Vox states that Cancel Culture is “a trend of communal calls to boycott a celebrity whose offensive behavior is perceived as going too far. For example, in response to British author J.K. Rowling’s tweet saying “that sex is real,” Alphonso David, president of the LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign tweeted “@jk_rowling says she's opposed to fundamentalism in any form, but she's promoting a harmful fundamentalism that endangers the LGBTQ community — particularly transgender youth. She should apologize.” Many felt like she was implying that chosen gender is not real while original sex is. A Twitter rampage labeled her as “transphobic” and “bigoted.” Because of this string of tweets in 2017, Rowling has openly changed her characters in Harry Potter. She claimed Hermione was black and Dumbledore was suddenly gay. To this day, these tweets caused the cancelation of Rowling.
