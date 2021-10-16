Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Chad-Alan Carr is good for Gettysburg. It's just that simple.We are no longer a small agricultural community where I grew up. It is not even the same Gettysburg I had the privilege of teaching in for a number of years. Changing for the greater good is progress, and changing we are. We are moving forward, embracing our differences, and developing a new and greater vision for our future. Chad has shown countless times his willingness to diligently work towards an even better Gettysburg. November 2 we need to make it official and elect Chad as Borough Council Member at Large. It's just that simple.
