Help with tech at library
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Did you know that the Adams County Library offers help with technology? The friendly staff at your local library branches are here to help. The library offers free, fast wifi. You are welcome to bring your personal laptop or device to the library or use the computers available at the library. Let’s discuss some ways that visiting the local library would be beneficial to you.
The Trone Memorial Library, The Gettysburg Library, and the Harbaugh-Thomas library offers 1:1 tech appointments. You can call one of those libraries and schedule an appointment. Staff could show you how to work with Microsoft, access newspapers and magazines from your personal device using your library card, etc. Additionally, The Gettysburg Library offers a group Tech Time on the second Friday of each month from 1:00-4:00 PM. Check out adamslibrary.org/events for other periodical computer classes.
Take some time to peruse the library website to learn about various community events, book discussions, and classes. You will find everything from “help with homework” resources to music and dance classes. The popular diamond painting is offered in Biglerville. You can watch movies from time to time at the library or check out movies on DVD. If you want to access genealogical materials, check out the library’s HeritageQuest. You can utilize the library’s Mango database to learn to speak another language from the comfort of your home. The library has the DMV practice permit test online as well.
Don’t forget that you can send a FAX for only $1.00. You can also print or have copies made for only 10 cents. Be sure to visit your local library today and let the learning begin!
Amy Boyer Thomas,
Gettysburg
