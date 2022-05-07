Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Can you imagine the horror of such extreme domestic violence as strangulation; your body telling you that this may be how you die? The May 4, 2022 front page article listing four cases of strangulation in less than a week in Adams County certainly raises many questions. The National Domestic Violence Hotline lists the following information: “Strangulation is a significant predictor for future lethal violence. If your partner has strangled you in the past, your risk of being killed by them is ten times higher. Strangulation is one of the most lethal forms of domestic violence; unconsciousness may occur within seconds, and death within minutes” Strangulation can cause permanent brain damage.
Yet two of the perpetrators were able to be released after arrest because they were able to post $25,000 bail. Can you imagine the fear the victims will continue to feel? The other two perpetrators were held because they could not post bail. One, a woman, was for $10,000 and the other, whose victim was a child, was for only $5,000. How is this fair? If there are laws and restrictions specifying how judges handle such cases perhaps, they need to be changed.
Our community’s thanks go to the law enforcement officers who handled these terrible crimes. Our appreciation must also go to the non-profit agencies in our county that assist victims of abuse: Safe Home through the Hanover YWCA for support to victims of domestic violence (https://www.ywcahanover.org/what-were-doing/safe-home), Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center for supporting child victims of abuse (https://www.kidsagaincac.org), and our Adams County Victim Witness Assistance Program.
Irene Q. Powell,
Gettysburg
