Hurtful names

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I agree with Myra Reichart that we should be very careful of calling (depicting) a politician as Hitler, or the people that follow him as “Facists.” Disturbingly, Donald Trump has been compared to a list of tyrants and dictators (including Hitler) many times in the past two to three years. We Americans should always be careful of names we call others. It might come back to bite us. And where does that get us?
