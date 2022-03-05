Stand with Ukraine
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It has been difficult to watch the Russian invasion of Ukraine and not pick a side. I stand with Ukraine! It’s a no-brainer for me but I got to wondering how my friends and neighbors around the county feel. We all know that, politically, Adams County is dominated by the Republican party and we know that locally and nationally the Republican party has chosen Donald Trump as its much beloved leader. The ex-president, since his earliest days in office, has repeatedly expressed his admiration and affection for Vladamir Putin. Most recently he has publicly cheered Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and admired his “genius”. So I ask my friends and neighbors: “Which side are you on?” Oh, and I know that the former President and his supporters are fond of saying that “if Trump were still President this invasion would have never happened”. I fully agree! This invasion is all about denigrating, disrupting, and dividing NATO. Putin would have never had to soil his hands with Ukrainian blood while President Trump was doing all of that so effectively.
Robert Prosperi,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.