Please stop bestowing undeserved credit upon your local opinion columnists by describing them as conservative "thinkers". Bruce Bennett's column on Feb. 5 does not evidence any thinking whatsoever. Rather, it is a rehash of memes from the right-wing fever swamp-Hunter Biden, fake news, Chinese superspreaders. He forgot to add Benghazi.
