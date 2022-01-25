The Gettysburg Area School District mission statement says, “Our purpose is to provide a safe and healthy environment in which all students can learn.” Due to lack of leadership and poor judgement from the superintendent, Dr. Perrin, this mission is not being fulfilled. School health laws require physicals and immunizations to enter school or play sports and to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. Why has the prevention of a highly infectious disease, COVID-19 not been regarded in the same way? The administration has not at any time consulted with the school nurses or school physician when making policy decisions regarding Covid. Our school board members have no public health credentials, but are making decisions that are putting our children and school district employees at risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.