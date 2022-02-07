Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It appears that we have another right-wing commentator masquerading as a moderate. Joe Guzzardi identifies himself as a Progressive for Immigration Reform, while he is clearly a Trumpist for stopping immigration. There are certainly problems with the numbers of people arriving as refugees from oppression and brutality. But the problems aren't new. They didn't start with Joe Biden. They were there in the time of Trump, who chose to use strong-arm tactics to solve them. All he succeeded in doing was to separate children from their parents. He kept such sloppy records that we are still struggling to reunite the families. Clearly bullying doesn't work. The people who are coming are desperate, and will do anything they can to find refuge.
