I can’t help it. I am an old white guy—surely a Republican, devoted to the party that seems mainly for me. After all, it has lowered my taxes and has promised to reduce government spending. Well, at least that’s what I hear. Now some authorities point out that taxes have been reduced most for corporations and the very rich, and under that much-misunderstood genius ex-president Trump, the federal deficit went way up; but that must be fake news. If Fox News has not made that clear, it’s only because the pundits there are busy praising the anti-mask-mandate Republicans in states that seem to have trouble with many more inconvenient people dying of Covid.
