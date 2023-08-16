We must act now
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
To anyone who does not believe global warming is real and driven by human activities, please go to NASA’s Global Climate Change website to begin your research. NASA directs the reader to nearly 200 worldwide scientific organizations that hold the position that global warming has been caused by human action, primarily the burning of fossil fuels.
This summer scientists clocked the hottest day on record in 125,000 years (World Meteorological Organization). We have seen the effects of global warming that are already upon us: the U.S. has broiled this summer, flooding and drought and extreme weather events are increasing around the world, Canadian wildfires cloaked us in smoke. This is science, not politics, not some liberal agenda. How can we turn away from the suffering of countless humans and animals as they thirst, lose their homes, perish in heat and fire, starve due to drought? What of our responsibility to the generations that follow us?
Please do not be misled by those who seek to deny global warming and its attendant climate change. The ice is not increasing in Antarctica. More recent comprehensive and satellite data collected by NASA doubles the estimate of ice loss from Antarctica from six trillion to twelve trillion metric tons since 1997, accelerating the rate of global sea level rise. Why do some claim that the polar bear population has risen? Polar bear numbers did rise as governments imposed hunting restrictions and scientists found better methods of tracking them (Fact Check, USA Today, January 27, 2023). Their numbers now continue to decrease as the polar ice on which they hunt melts away and they starve.
Polar bears are now one of many species vulnerable to extinction (World Wildlife Federation).
We are the stewards of this infinitely precious planet. We must do more to inform ourselves of the truth about global warming and urge our leaders forward, working with other world leaders, to tackle global warming with policy to cut carbon emissions.
Kristin L. Rice,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.