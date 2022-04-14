Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Unimaginable.
A 2-year-old toddler shoots and kills his 4-year-old sibling in a car at a gas station while the parent is filling the tank. A 14-year-old student brings a loaded firearm into a high school and wounds a fellow student while horrified classmates run for their lives. What do these tragic incidents have in common? They both happened in PA because the shooters had access to an unsecured loaded firearm.
Why don't we have a safe gun storage law in PA? Because HB 699 and SB 581 are stalled in committees and have not been allowed to come to the floor for a vote. Imagine the horror of the family members when a child is killed by a toddler too young to understand what happened. Imagine the traumatized high school students (and their parents) in the aftermath of the school shooting.
We need a safe gun storage law in PA before another innocent life is lost. Please, please encourage your legislators to stand up and be counted on this issue. Contact Rep. Dan Moul (717) 783-5217, Rep. Torren Ecker (717) 783-8875, and Sen. Doug Mastriano (717) 787-4651 today.
Marcella Amspaugh,
Gettysburg
