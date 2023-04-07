County comments ignored
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
At the March 27, 2023 Work Session, the Gettysburg Borough Council discussed the Event Venue ordinance that will affect seven zoning districts. Comments focused on one property and its owners in the Elm Street Overlay (ESO). Inserting a virtually unlimited entertainment business in the middle of a historic residential neighborhood was touted as being good for businesses outside the ESO. Friends praised the owner, and vouched for him being a good person. Residents and building owners within the ESO expressed concerns about noise, parking, traffic, busses, and safety in a densely populated neighborhood. They wondered why their homes were not considered as worthy of protections as those in Colt Park — the subject of a zoning map change to protect residential.
Three Council members said Events Venue should not be added to the ESO, it is too densely packed, it would create an undue burden on the people of the neighborhood, and a previous draft of the ordinance offered more protections. The other four thought ESO residents will have to get used to the noise, it may not be as bad as you think it could be, and there are compelling benefits to businesses elsewhere in the borough if this is allowed in the ESO.
No one mentioned the legally-required review by the Adams County Office of Planning and Development, which said, “Allowing Event Venues in this setting that do not support this sense of place or ‘neighborhood’ and that do not directly benefit the residents in the district would not be consistent with the purpose of the Elm Street Overlay”. “The amendment...implies that those residential areas...generally lower income, lower proportion of home ownership, and more racially diverse are...where it is acceptable for the potential impacts of such event venue uses.” “We especially discourage allowing Event Venues in residential districts and within the Elm Street Overlay District...intended to benefit the borough’s minority and low-income neighborhoods.” They questioned whether this is equitable.
If Council cannot agree on limiting Event Venue to commercial areas, they should leave this topic for the consultant-led rezoning effort that will be commencing soon, rather than expecting a historically underserved and undervalued neighborhood to bear the brunt of accommodating one property owners’ wishes. It’s time for some outside professional planning input on this major zoning amendment affecting seven districts, rather than personal opinions and preferences.
Susan Cipperly,
Gettysburg
