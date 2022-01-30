Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I wish to thank the Majestic Theater for implementing Vax Proof Sunday Movies. I have wondered for months why businesses are not doing this - providing a reduced risk period for those of us who are elderly and who do not trust the general public to follow the rules/guidelines. I hope other businesses pay attention, and perhaps offer similar "safe times" to visit their shops. Perhaps they could band together to offer something like "Vax Proof Thursdays" where only those who bring proof of vaccination would be permitted in their shops. I think they would find a significant increase in business if they did so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.